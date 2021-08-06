Senator Biaggi and Assemblymember Niou Introduce Legislation to Extend New York State’s Eviction Moratorium

ALBANY, NY – Today, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou introduced legislation (awaiting bill numbers) to extend the New York State’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium until October 31st, 2021. In light of the New York Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s failure to issue federal aid to struggling tenants and landlords, this bill aims to protect tenants, homeowners, and small landlords who continue to endure financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New York State’s eviction moratorium is currently set to expire August 31st, 2021.