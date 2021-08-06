Cancel
House Rent

Senator Biaggi and Assemblymember Niou Introduce Legislation to Extend New York State’s Eviction Moratorium

By Alessandra Biaggi
nysenate.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY – Today, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou introduced legislation (awaiting bill numbers) to extend the New York State’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium until October 31st, 2021. In light of the New York Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s failure to issue federal aid to struggling tenants and landlords, this bill aims to protect tenants, homeowners, and small landlords who continue to endure financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New York State’s eviction moratorium is currently set to expire August 31st, 2021.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

