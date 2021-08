Once Joy Deal became a parent, she truly knew the importance of afterschool. “Working parents need somewhere safe, convenient, inexpensive and fun for their children to go every afternoon,” said Joy Deal, Program Supervisor for AfterSchool Programs, Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation in Statesboro, Georgia. “As a parent, I wanted my children to have the best quality program I could provide. I have continued to run our programs as though every child were my own!”