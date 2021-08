Simone Biles is speaking out about her decision to prioritize her mental health amid the Tokyo Olympic Games. In a new statement shared on Twitter, the superstar gymnast expressed her gratitude to her fans, public figures, and the general public who have sent well-wishes her way following her decision to not participate in a number of gymnastics competitions, including the gymnastics team final and the women's individual all-around competition. (Biles's U.S. teammate Suni Lee went on to win gold in the latter competition.) Biles expressed that her decision to withdrawal was due to her battling emotional stress amid the pressure of the Olympic Games.