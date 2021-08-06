Business briefs for Aug. 8

Is retirement in your future? Not sure how to set up arrangements for your business's next owner? These are questions you do not want to be asking yourself at the last minute. To help answer these questions and more StartUp Hutch will be hosting a Succession Planning Event from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday in the Collaboration Corner at the Hutchinson Community Foundation. Join StartUp Hutch and their panel of experts as they walk business owners through the process on how to set their future up for success.