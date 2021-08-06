Chris Young’s ‘Famous Friends’ Help On Highly Anticipated New Album

[Gambia, West Africa] – Ahead of the highly anticipated On A High album to be dropped by reggae international star Sizzla Kalonji, comes visuals from his “Crown On Your Head” single. Directed by G-Mac and filmed in various parts of Kingston, a jubilant Sizzla takes to the streets to inspire his people. Close up shots blending into each other shedding light on the lifeline of Jamaica, the people. The overarching message, believing and uplifting yourself, is presented in a deliberate fashion. Pointing to a portrait of what it really means to stay Solid As Rock in these ever trying times.