Minnesota State

Entrancing Emmersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
 5 days ago
Maybe it's just me, but this seems like one of the cooler things to come to Minnesota. This exhibit has traveled around the country and it's making a stop in Minneapolis. It's something that was in Manhattan, New York and was super successful. Now it's been in several cities around the country, finally being revealed as to where it will be in Minnesota. They said that it was a "secret venue" and now has been revealed. I'm not sure why it was such a secret, but we now know that it will be at Lighthouse Minneapolis. Lighthouse is located 1515 Central Ave NE Minneapolis.

