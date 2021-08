The great American writer Frederick Buechner once described vocation as “where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.” A difficult concept simply described, it’s an ideal those privileged enough to pursue often find unattainable. Matthew Cooper is one of the few who could claim to come close. The ambient and classical works he releases as Eluvium are an obvious joy to him in all their painstaking humility, born of the type of industry that comes from hours lost to the world absorbed in a calling. The musical worlds he has built have been a source of comfort to a great many. Enchanting portals to reflect and withdraw, and often ultimately heal. It’s curious, the unexpected places we find our joys meet the needs of the world, and in Cooper’s case his most recent work felt like providence. Intended as a personal stop-gap endeavor between major projects, his Virga series was announced innocuously at the beginning of 2020. In an anxious year that hobbled from one uncertainty to the next, many found relief in the soothing generative drones of Virga I, and a new purpose was found in a simple joy.