Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

2021 Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise took place on Aug. 1, with the Velic Transportation Cruise Headquarters located in the parking lot of McLaren Macomb at 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The event draws more than 200,000 people annually since its inaugural year in 2003. As classic cars cruised the trunkline through Clinton Township, attendees could see the Classic Car Show at the main tent, or head to the family fun zone a mile down the road in front of AMC Theaters at 15 Mile Road. Festivities began at 8 a.m., with scheduled events at both locations taking place until 5 p.m. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

