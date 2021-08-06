Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Hudson Head: Flashing on-base ability in Low-A

 5 days ago

Head is batting .214/.375/.403 with 11 homers, three steals, 35 RBI, 45 runs and a 51:90 BB:K across 70 games for Low-A Bradenton. The good news is that the 20-year-old outfield prospect is showing terrific on-base ability, exemplified by his brilliant 17.1 percent walk rate -- not to mention that he's been hit by pitches 10 times. The bad news is that Head is striking out at a 30.1 percent clip, which is why he's had so much trouble hitting for average. He also hasn't tried to run much at all, which is surprising for a guy who's considered to have 60-grade speed and has been on first base as often as Head has. On balance, it's taken some of the shine off Head as a prospect, but he still has intriguing tools and the Pirates will give him plenty of opportunity to address his swing-and-miss issues as he moves through the minors.

Pirates mailbag: Take a guess at the Pirates’ 2022 opening day lineup

The Pirates are now 69.1% of the way through the 2021 season. A milestone like that calls for another edition of the Pirates mailbag. As always, any questions you have about the Pirates can and should be asked to @MikeDPersak on Twitter or via email: [email protected] On with the show.
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Shipped to Pirates

Wilson was sent from Atlanta to Pittsburgh along with Ricky DeVito on Friday, with Richard Rodriguez going the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Wilson broke into the majors as a 20-year-old back in 2018 but has thus far shown very little at the big-league level, struggling to a 5.90 ERA in 76.1 innings. At age 23, he still has plenty of time to improve, but he has a lot of work to do just to look like a passable back-end starter. He's at least found himself with an organization that has little reason not to give him the opportunity to prove himself, however.
Pirates:

Mitch Keller was back on the mound for the Pirates, but the Philadelphia Phillies had little trouble with Keller smashing five doubles among the eight hits and four runs allowed in five innings. Relief pitcher Cody Ponce gave up seven hits, and the Phillies went on to a 15-4 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates before an announced crowd of 17,875.
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ashcraft underwent Tommy John surgery last week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Ashcraft last pitched for High-A Greensboro on July 21 and presumably suffered damage to his UCL in that outing. The procedure will end his 2021 campaign, and it will likely hold him out for most of 2022 as well. The right-hander posted a 5.35 ERA with a 41:12 K:BB across 10 starts with Greensboro this season.
Pirates Ready To Change Up Batting Order, All But 3-Hole That Is

Derek Shelton warned the Pittsburgh Pirates changes were coming, giving players new opportunities over the final 50 games of the season. The warning, however, came with a caveat: Bryan Reynolds is locked in at the No. 3 hole in the batting order. The center fielder is slashing .308/.391/.531 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs — all team highs — so Shelton isn’t doing anything to disrupt his rhythm at the plate.
John Nogowski heads to Pirates' bench on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman John Nogowski is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Nogowski will receive a breather after Colin Moran was chosen as Saturday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 101 batted balls this season, Nogowski has produced a .251 expected average and a 26.7%...
Jason Mackey: Breaking down which young Pirates should get more looks

The way Ke’Bryan Hayes explained it, Pirates manager Derek Shelton gathered his players in the clubhouse roughly two weeks ago and delivered a message. Nobody needed reminded of the standings, but Shelton told his team that while the goal — to win — has not changed, they should expect to see some tweaks to the process.
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Starts second straight game

Alford went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. He's collected four hits (including two doubles) in eight at-bats since returning to the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis. From the beginning of June until his recall Saturday, Alford slashed .356/.456/.704 with 12 homers and seven steals for Indy. The 27-year-old has yet to take advantage of his major-league opportunities, but with Ben Gamel expected to stay on the injured list for longer than 10 days, Alford will get yet another chance in the big leagues.
Cardinals' Happ sharp in 4-1 win vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH — If there’s a safe harbor for the Cardinals, a place where they can dock a few times this month, refuel, and maybe, just maybe get some buoyancy in this season after several months of low tide, it’s along the Allegheny River at PNC Park. They’ll need starts like...
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Losing work to Hoy Park

Newman isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Newman will be out of the lineup for the third time in four games after he went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss. Hoy Park will shift to shortstop while Anthony Alford enters the lineup in left field, and Newman looks like he could be the odd man out while the Pirates remain interested in evaluating the former two players down the stretch.
Pirates' Steven Brault: Drop in velo

Brault's fastball velocity Tuesday (90.7 mph) sat nearly two miles-per-hour below its speed in 2020 (92.1 mph). The southpaw made just his second appearance since returning from a left lat strain that forced him to miss the season's first half. Brault has never relied on a blazing fastball -- he holds a 92-mph career average -- but the drop in velocity is noteworthy. He's throwing his fastball less than ever (36.6 percent), whether that's by design isn't known, but opponents have barreled his pitches at a 19.2 percent clip, well above his career mark (5.8 percent). The last-place Pirates will likely handle Brault with kid-glove care, limiting his workload the rest of the way - he's totaled nine innings (153 pitches) in his two outings after throwing 42.2 frames in 2020.
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Stallings isn't in the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stallings started in each of the last two games and went 1-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout. Michael Perez will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
Colin Moran on first base Wednesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Colin Moran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Moran and John Nogowski have been forming a platoon at first base since Moran returned from a broken wrist last week. Moran is batting cleanup on Wednesday while Nogowski takes a seat. Nogowski started the past two versus left-handers.
MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Knocks in two, steals base

Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Lowe's ground rule double in the fourth inning knotted the game at two apiece before Joey Gallo hit a monster three-run home run as part of a five-run inning. That was all the scoring for Texas, which snapped a 12-game losing streak. For Lowe, the steal was his fifth of the season, and this was the second time in four games he's knocked in multiple runs.
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base four times

Polanco went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and two walks in Friday's 7-0 win over the Phillies. Polanco had gone hitless with two walks and two strikeouts in eight at-bats across the last three games, but he plated runs in the first and second innings Friday to help spark Pittsburgh's blowout win. The 29-year-old returned from a hip injury shortly after the All-Star break, and he's slashed .265/.381/.529 with two home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases in 11 games since then.

