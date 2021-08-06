Pirates' Hudson Head: Flashing on-base ability in Low-A

Head is batting .214/.375/.403 with 11 homers, three steals, 35 RBI, 45 runs and a 51:90 BB:K across 70 games for Low-A Bradenton. The good news is that the 20-year-old outfield prospect is showing terrific on-base ability, exemplified by his brilliant 17.1 percent walk rate -- not to mention that he's been hit by pitches 10 times. The bad news is that Head is striking out at a 30.1 percent clip, which is why he's had so much trouble hitting for average. He also hasn't tried to run much at all, which is surprising for a guy who's considered to have 60-grade speed and has been on first base as often as Head has. On balance, it's taken some of the shine off Head as a prospect, but he still has intriguing tools and the Pirates will give him plenty of opportunity to address his swing-and-miss issues as he moves through the minors.