Lizzo Gives TED Talk About The History Of Twerking

After the continued fallout from DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud, Da Brat & her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart have some advice for the rapper. DaBaby surprisingly deleted his recent Instagram apology to the LGBTQ+ community, which he shared days after swift backlash came against him for his homophobic and HIV/AIDS remarks to the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami. While discussing their new WeTV series, Brat Loves Judy, rapper Da Brat and her partner Jesseca Dupart (who goes by Judy), spoke out about the drama. “You have to be careful what you say. You have to have accountability for what you say. And some people are not going to accept your apology,” Da Brat, who came out last March 2020, explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “He’s losing revenue. He’s losing shows. I’m sure he’s learned a very valuable lesson. Be careful what you say. You have to respect everybody, and who they love.”