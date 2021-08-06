Lizzo Gives TED Talk About The History Of Twerking
Singer-musician Lizzo recently gave a TED Talk –– better yet, a TED Twerk –– about the origins of twerking and its critical connection to Black culture. “My ass has been the topic of conversation, my ass has been in magazines, Rihanna gave my ass a standing ovation,” the Cuz I Love You singer says in a preview clip of her talk. “Yes, my booty. My least favorite part of my body. How did this happen? Twerking.”thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
Comments / 4