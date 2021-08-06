Yankees' Chad Green: Earns win in relief

Green (5-5) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Mariners after allowing one run on two hits while fanning two across two innings. Green might have allowed a solo shot to Jarred Kelenic in the seventh inning, but other than that, he was composed on the mound en route to his fifth win of the campaign. Green might have recorded two of his five wins since the All-Star break, but he also has given up runs in three of his last five games and has been struggling for a few weeks now. The right-hander owns a 5.40 ERA across 12 appearances (15 innings) since the beginning of July.