Yankees' Zack Britton: Secures seventh hold

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Britton earned a hold in Thursday's victory versus Seattle by hurling a scoreless inning during which he gave up two hits and struck out one batter. The southpaw inherited a two-run eighth-inning lead and quickly got into trouble by allowing a double and a single to put runners on the corners with one out. Britton got out of the jam, however, by inducing an inning-ending double play. The veteran reliever has notched a hold in each of his past three outings and appears to be settling in after spending much of the campaign on the injured list. He still owns a poor 5.84 ERA and 1.78 WHIP overall on the season, however.

