River museum adds Mighty Mississippi exhibits

By Ron DeBrock
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON — Riverbend residents can learn more about local endangered species research through a partnership between two museums. The Missouri History Museum’s Mighty Mississippi exhibit is getting a second life at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton. The comprehensive, immersive exhibit was on display at the Missouri History Museum November 2019 through June 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in fewer people being able to enjoy the exhibit.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

