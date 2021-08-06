River museum adds Mighty Mississippi exhibits
ALTON — Riverbend residents can learn more about local endangered species research through a partnership between two museums. The Missouri History Museum’s Mighty Mississippi exhibit is getting a second life at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton. The comprehensive, immersive exhibit was on display at the Missouri History Museum November 2019 through June 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in fewer people being able to enjoy the exhibit.www.thetelegraph.com
