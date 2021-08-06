Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

By TRISTAN WERKMEISTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of live events in the U.K., such as festivals and theaters, have given their partial support to a new coronavirus-related insurance initiative aimed at easing their financial worries. In a statement late Thursday, the government said it was backing a 750 million-pound ($1 billion) insurance scheme that will cover the cancellation costs incurred by the hard-hit live events sector in the event of further lockdowns in the year from September. Industry leaders said the initiative would help theatres and festivals to plan events more confidently but noted that the scheme will only apply during lockdowns, meaning that costs related to the reintroduction of other restrictions, such as social distancing, would not be covered.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Live Events#Uk#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show the British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted. The Office for National Statistics also said Thursday that the British economy grew by 1% in June alone, the fifth straight month of growth. The lifting of pandemic restrictions following the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.K. has buoyed growth in recent months. All legal limits on contact, such as social distancing rules and caps on the number of people allowed to gather together, were lifted in July. Economists expect further growth in the months to come even though confirmed virus cases have risen as a result of greater social contact.
Lifestylewcn247.com

Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old British free climber who scaled his second London skyscraper in a little over a week and his third overall. George King-Thompson climbed the 305-foot-tall Unex Tower in without ropes in around 10 minutes on Thursday morning, stopping to have a vape two stories from the top. Nine days ago, the former personal trainer from Oxford conquered the neighboring and taller Stratosphere Tower. King-Thompson convicted of trespassing and served three months in prison after he climbed the U.K.'s tallest building, The Shard in London, in 2019. He said of his time in prison, "I like danger, so I was, in a weird sense, quite at home there.”
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Welcomes New UK Travel Rules

In March, Qatar was added to the United Kingdom’s red list of countries, minimizing travel between the two nations. However, the Middle Eastern country has today joined India, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates on the UK’s amber list. Simple Flying caught up with Qatar Airways’ leadership amid this move.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

U.K. Government Unveils $1 Billion Insurance Lifeline for Music, Live Events Impacted by COVID

The U.K. government has unveiled a £750 million ($1.04 billion) insurance scheme to help music and live events affected by COVID restrictions. The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, delivered in partnership with the Lloyds banking group, will see the government act as a reinsurer – stepping in with a guarantee to make sure insurers can offer the products events companies need. It will support live events across the U.K. that are open to the general public, including music festivals and business events and will cover costs incurred in the event of cancellation due to the event being legally unable to happen due to COVID restrictions.
Economycelebrityaccess.com

The UK Launches A £750 million Event Insurance Program

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The United Kingdom is throwing a lifeline to the live events industry with the announcement of a £750 million government-backed insurance scheme to support the return of live events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, launched in partnership with insurer Lloyd’s,...
JobsThe Quietus

UK Government Finally Sets Up Festival Insurance Scheme

The £750 million government-backed initiative was announced last night by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. UK music festivals and live events will soon be protected by a £750 million government-backed insurance scheme if they are forced to cancel as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The UK government has partnered with Lloyd's to...
Public HealthBillboard

UK Live Industry Gets Long-Demanded Government-Backed COVID Insurance

LONDON – For more than a year, the U.K. live music industry has been campaigning for a government-backed insurance scheme to help festival and concert promoters get back on their feet. On Thursday (Aug. 5), those calls were finally answered when Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 750 million pounds ($1 billion) insurance scheme covering the cost of festival and concert cancellations resulting from COVID-19. The “Live Events Reinsurance Scheme” enables event organizers in the United Kingdom to purchase cover for government-enforced cancellations, alongside standard commercial events insurance.
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Status support but living in the UK

I am in the situation where status support has been offered to me for my Silver status, however I live in London so don’t have any access to Qantas flights. I can book flights from London to places using points only, paying cash is not an option, however they don’t appear to be code shares and I’m not sure if a codeshare flight would even count.
Healththedieline.com

Kellogg's UK to Launch Accessible Cereal Packaging in 2022 For Blind and Partially Sighted

What started as a technology to assist with inventory management in stores, barcodes have evolved beyond supermarket checkout aisles, with codes getting used to present information to users on their personal devices. Now, restaurants use QR codes to deliver menus and accept contactless payments, and it was an absolute necessity at the height of the COVID pandemic.
Worldmixonline.com

Safe Hands Audio Covers Crowds at UK Live Event Test

United Kingdom (July 28, 2021)—Racing and music fans alike descended on the UK’s Silverstone Circuit raceway in mid-July for what was the UK’s largest live-event test yet. More than 140,000 people came to catch not only the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend, but also musical performances from Rudimental DJ, Anne Marie and Becky Hill. Providing audio for the events was Safe Hands Audio, which fielded speaker systems from Electro-Voice and Dynacord.
Public Healththeiet.org

UK car manufacturers show only partial recovery from Covid-19 slump

UK car manufacturers are seeing a recovery from the Covid-19-induced slump but are still outputting at levels not seen since 1953 as the global chip shortage and other factors continued to take a toll on production. The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

More leaders to join Tui, Jet2 and easyJet chiefs at Travel Weekly conference

More industry leaders have been confirmed for Travel Weekly’s Future of Travel Conference, which is due to take place in person in partnership with Google on September 15. The newly-announced speakers will join a stellar line-up which already includes the leaders of the UK’s three largest tour operators: Tui northern region managing director Andrew Flintham, Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy and easyJet holidays chief executive Garry Wilson.
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australian Disability Support Worker Defrauded Insurance Scheme

MELBOURNE, Australia — A disability support worker has admitted pocketing more than AU$10,000 ($7,417.8) in fraudulent payments while volunteering in the community and supporting women in need. Ana Boal, 52 and a single mother of four, helped women in situations of domestic violence and gave back to her community despite having little in the way of money or assets. “She was […]
Worldnitravelnews.com

Finnair Welcomes UK Travellers Back on Board

Finnair is now welcoming fully vaccinated UK travellers back onboard flights between the UK and Finland, without any quarantine or testing requirements as border restrictions ease. The Finnish flag carrier is operating up to 21 weekly scheduled services between the UK and Finland in August, with flights from Heathrow, Manchester...
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy