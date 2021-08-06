Cancel
Russian court hands Navalny's brother suspended sentence

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has given the brother of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence on charges for calling for street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. A court in Moscow on Friday found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to breach sanitary rules and gave him a one-year suspended prison sentence. Demonstrations and other mass gatherings have been banned in Russia during the pandemic. Several other Navalny associates have faced similar charges after mass protests against the politician's imprisonment shook the country early this year. Navalny was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction he dismisses as politically motivated.

