Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Further evidence has emerged to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country. In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said Friday that case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland. The declines are most noticeable among younger age groups. Many reasons have been cited for the seeming fall in infections, including the closure of schools for the summer and the ending of soccer’s European Championship, which led many younger adults to mingle indoors.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Wales#England#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Japan expands Covid state of emergency to four more areas

Japan has expanded its coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas beyond Tokyo after record increases in infections while the capital hosts the Olympics Games. The country’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba near Tokyo and in the western city of Osaka, effective from Monday until 31 August.
RetailBBC

Northern Ireland reports 'slowest economic growth in UK'

Economic growth in Northern Ireland slowed in July after an initial boost from Covid-19 lockdown easing earlier this year, an Ulster Bank survey shows. Every month it asks firms across the private sector about staffing, new orders and exports. It is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance. While the...
PetsIFLScience

COVID: What Happens If A Far More Lethal Coronavirus Emerges In Pets?

The recent suggestion that ministers may have to consider culling or vaccinating animals to prevent the coronavirus from picking up another dangerous mutation and jumping back to humans may sound like sudden panic, but it’s just part of a long debate among scientists. Evidence that cats could be infected with...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Best evidence yet’ for UK booster programme, says head of new study

People who have been infected with Covid-19 and later fully vaccinated generate stronger immune responses against different variants of concern, new research shows, in what has been described as the “best evidence yet” for the rollout of booster jabs in the UK.Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at Nottingham University, said his team’s study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in people previously exposed to Covid elevate the body’s antibody response against the Beta and Lambda variants to “a similar virus-killing level to that you’d see in fully vaccinated individuals for the original [Wuhan] lineage”.This is a “pretty compelling”...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More than 75% of UK adults now double-jabbed

More than 75% of UK adults have now received two Covid jabs, the government has said. A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while more than 47 million people have received a first dose, according to the latest figures. Boris Johnson described the milestone in the vaccine...
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Most Affordable UK Cities for Buying a Home in 2021

Londonderry, in Northern Ireland was found to be the most affordable U.K. city for buying a home in 2021, according to an analysis by British bank Halifax. Londonderry topped Halifax's annual ranking of most affordable U.K. cities for the third year in a row, with an average house price of £155,917 ($215,632), and people in the city earning £33,138 a year on average. Halifax worked out that this meant the typical house cost 4.7 times the average salary of the city's residents, known as a price-to-earnings ratio.
Public HealthAnime News Network

Kyoto, Hokkaido, 3 More Prefectures Move to Intensive Measures Under COVID-19 Quasi-State of Emergency

Five prefectures in Japan will move to more intensive anti-virus measures in a quasi-state of emergency state from August 2 to August 31 in response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The prefectures are Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, Hyogo, and Ishikawa. This development comes as Japan reported over 10,744 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second day in a row that this number has topped 10,000.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Public SafetyBBC

Disability campaigner stranded after hotel shower fall

A disability campaigner was left naked and feeling vulnerable when she fell in a hotel bathroom where an emergency alarm cord was tied up out of reach. Jennie Berry, a wheelchair user from Hartlepool, lay on the floor for 20 minutes after the accessible shower seat broke in her room on Saturday.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has extended its lockdown in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, while authorities in Sydney say they are considering easing restrictions for vaccinated residents despite the delta variant continuing to spread. Australian cities have used lockdowns to successfully end coronavirus outbreaks throughout the pandemic. But the highly contagious delta variant poses new challenges. Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended for a second week until the end of Aug. 19, the Victoria state government said Wednesday as it reported 20 new infections. The New South Wales state government reported 344 new infections and said some lockdown restrictions could be eased for vaccinated Sydney residents from September.
Worldwcn247.com

In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has seen several dramatic surges in the coronavirus pandemic and anger is growing. Iranians see images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet and on their TV sets while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran — like much of the world — remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public. So far only 3 million people out of Iran's population of 80 million have had both vaccine doses. Iran's supreme leader has refused to accept vaccine donations from America or Britain, which has contributed to the low numbers. Some Iranians are turning to the black market or going abroad to get vaccinated.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Macron warns virus is 'not behind us;' urges vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning that the virus crisis “is not behind us” after a government meeting focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron urged all French people who are eligible to get the vaccine. He said “the health crisis is not behind us, very clearly... We will live for several more months with this virus." About 56% of France's population is fully vaccinated. But for several weeks, France has been facing an increasing number of daily infections, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which now accounts for most cases. France is also sending medical help down to French overseas territories in the Caribbean. The islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Two-thirds support raising National Insurance to pay for social care reform, poll finds

Two-thirds of Britons support increasing National Insurance contributions in order to pay for a long-delayed reform of social care in the UK, according to a new poll. Research by Ipsos Mori found that 64 per cent of those polled said they would support a 1 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions to help pay for such reforms, while 65 per cent said they would support the same rise to reduce the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy