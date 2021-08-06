Board Closes Doors to Update COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Hospital Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Jefferson University Hospitals. The requirement is for all employees and medical staff who work in clinical environments, as well as faculty and staff in academic environments. The vaccine requirement comes as cases of the “highly contagious” Delta variant continue to increase. Employees have until Oct. 29 to meet the mandate. Jefferson tells the Philadelphia Business Journal they are working out details on how to handle medical and religious exemptions, but any of the 32,000 employees without exemptions who does not comply with the mandate will be terminated. “While we have the deepest appreciation and respect for all of our faculty, employees, students and patients, we must maintain a safe environment,” Jefferson said in a newsletter online. “This decision is based on the threat of the Delta variant, the strength of the science surrounding the vaccine, the many valued conversations we’ve had with our employees, and the overwhelming support for requiring vaccination from the CDC, and many major healthcare organizations, universities and professional societies.”