It’s no secret that America’s restaurants have suffered among the worst economic damage during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months or so. The industry has lost an estimated $300 billion in sales versus anticipated revenues since the pandemic began, including more than $1 billion in Delaware, according to the national and state restaurant associations. It is also still down between 1.3 million and 1.5 million jobs from pre-pandemic periods, including about 6,900 jobs in Delaware.