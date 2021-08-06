Cancel
German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn’t live up to their “moral values.” The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained after investigators found what they believed to be the 34-year-old victim’s body near the elder brother’s home in Bavaria. Police said in a statement on Friday that the men had acted out of an “aggrieved sense of honor” when they killed their sister. The woman, a divorced mother of two, had been reported missing in mid-July, but authorities quickly determined she had likely been the victim of a crime. After reviewing security footage, cellphone data and witness statements investigators concluded the brothers were the likely suspects.

