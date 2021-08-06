JOHNSON CITY - Gregory “Greg” K Mason, Sr., 66, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August, 4, 2021 at his home. Greg was born April 14, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Chuck Mason Sr. and Dorothy Cross Mason. He attended Science Hill and ETSU. His career was in his family’s business, Chuck Mason Equipment Sales Inc. Greg and his wife, Debbie Lady Mason, were longtime residents of the Tri-Cities area, living in Piney Flats, Watauga, and Johnson City over the years. Greg was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.