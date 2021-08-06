Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Gregory “Greg” K Mason, Sr.

Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Gregory “Greg” K Mason, Sr., 66, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August, 4, 2021 at his home. Greg was born April 14, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Chuck Mason Sr. and Dorothy Cross Mason. He attended Science Hill and ETSU. His career was in his family’s business, Chuck Mason Equipment Sales Inc. Greg and his wife, Debbie Lady Mason, were longtime residents of the Tri-Cities area, living in Piney Flats, Watauga, and Johnson City over the years. Greg was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Mason, TN
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
City
Piney Flats, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason Family#Pastor#Science Hill#Etsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy