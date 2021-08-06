Cancel
Leelanau County, MI

Delta Variant Identified in Leelanau County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced Friday that it has identified its first case of the Delta (B.1.617.2.) variant in Leelanau County. The Delta Variant was identified through routine lab surveillance of testing samples. Since Aug. 1, there have been 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Leelanau County, which has...

