Brescia University to Require Face Masks for Indoor Facilities

Beginning August 9th, Brescia University in Owensboro will require face masks to be worn by all faculty, staff, students, and visitors in campus indoor facilities. In making the announcment, Fr. Larry Hostetter stated, "This is not how I wanted to start the semester, but because of the virulence of the delta variant this is the responsible thing to do. We are always guided by the call to Love in our culture of CARITAS, and this action allows us to promote the common good at Brescia and in the wider community. It is also the least disruptive path to our educational experience."