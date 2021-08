There is always excitement in the air throughout the Security community at this time of year; usually we excitedly approach “Hacker Summer Camp.” This year, like last, was a little different from what we have become used to over the last 24 years. Cisco Security was honored to be a sponsor of the 24th Black Hat USA 2021 Conference – the internationally recognized cybersecurity event series providing the security community with the latest cutting-edge research, developments and training. For a complete list of Cisco-sponsored sessions, demos and resources, visit the Cisco Secure Black Hat page.