Public Safety

Apple to not pass iCloud photo uploads to law enforcement if they do not contain child abuse content

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will not pass reports from its new photo checking system to law enforcement if a human review finds they do not contain child abuse imagery, the company said at a briefing on Friday.

The company said on Thursday it would implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Apple Inc#Child Molestation#Icloud#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple
Public Safety
Politics
Technology
TechnologyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Correction: Apple-iPhone-Child Abuse story

In a story published August 5, 2021, about a new Apple technology for identifying encrypted images of child sexual abuse, The Associated Press erroneously reported the technique's name. It is NeuralHash, not NeuralMatch.
InternetPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple Child Safety update will scan photos for abusive material, warn parents

Apple has announced a raft of new measures, aimed at keeping children safe on its platform and limiting the spread of child sexual abuse images. As well as new safety tools in iMessage, Siri and Search, Apple is planning to scan users iCloud uploads for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). That’s sure to be controversial among privacy advocates, even if the ends can justify the means.
InternetNeowin

Apple VP on iCloud Photos scanning: We know people have misunderstandings and are worried

Apple recently announced that it is introducing new child safety features to its ecosystem, including the ability to scan photos uploaded to iCloud using on-device machine learning and comparing it to known images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) repository. Another feature may also inform parents if their child - who is below 13 years old - shares or receives sexually explicit content.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Apple tries to clear the air over its CSAM photo-scanning child protection technology

After a torrent of criticism hit Apple Inc. last week, the company today defended its new CSAM system to scan devices for illegal child sexual abuse materials. When the company announced a few days ago that it will introduce scanning technology to flag such images saved in iCloud in the U.S., the move wasn’t exactly met with much support – despite its noble intention.
InternetHot Hardware

Apple Posts Child Safety FAQ To Quell Concerns Over iCloud Photo Scanning And Privacy

Late last week, we covered Apple’s new plan to screen text messages for explicit images and files uploaded to iCloud for child sexual abuse material. The announcement, however, garnered quite a bit of attention and concern rather quickly, contrary to what Apple likely wanted. Now, the Cupertino-based company has published a frequently asked questions document to hopefully quell concerns.
Businesskfgo.com

Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge has rejected Intel Corp’s request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion for patent infringement. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel’s motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

Google Makes Bid to Block Lawsuit Over Android User Tracking

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is looking to force claims that it misled consumers about tracking their app activity on mobile phones using its Android operating system into arbitration. The Google Pixel phone user who filed the lawsuit on behalf of other consumers owned devices that are subject to an agreement to...
Technologyimore.com

PSA: Apple can't run CSAM checks on devices with iCloud Photos turned off

Apple's new on-device CSAM checks are only run on photos that are to be uploaded to iCloud Photos. Photos aren't checked on devices with iCloud Photos disabled. Apple also confirmed that it cannot check photos that are inside iCloud backups. Apple announced new on-device CSAM detection techniques yesterday and there...
InternetMac Observer

Apple Posts FAQ About its CSAM Scanning in iCloud Photos

Apple has recently shared an FAQ [PDF] about its move to detect examples of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in users’ iCloud Photos. It attempts to answer many of the questions people may have about the change. iCloud Photos Fingerprinting. I want to share a couple of the questions I...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Tosses Patent Infringement $308M Jury Verdict Against Apple

Apple Inc. persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its...
Congress & Courtskelo.com

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
ElectionsPosted by
Vice

'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims

On January 27, the pro-Trump channel OAN broadcast a segment interviewing an "expert mathematician" named Ed Solomon who claimed to have found evidence within precinct-level reporting that the election was rigged by an algorithm. The basis of Solomon's claim is that he found several precincts throughout the country reporting exactly the same results at various times throughout the vote tabulation process.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Amazon lures advertisers from Facebook after Apple privacy shift

(Aug 9): Amazon.com Inc’s move into digital advertising so far has mostly come at the expense of market leader Google since shoppers often bypass the search giant and look for products directly on Amazon.com. Now, the world’s largest online retailer is starting to grab advertisers from Facebook Inc, too. For...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.

