Foster Homes Urgently Needed for Pets Displaced by Eviction Crisis

Edinburg, TX – Palm Valley Animal Society urgently needs fosters to temporarily care for pets whose families have been displaced by eviction. The coming eviction crisis will lead to as many as 14,786 pets entering Palm Valley Animal Society in the next 30-90 days calculated using the Human Animal Support Services (HASS). Humane Animal Support Services has developed a toolkit/calculation to help us identify how many pets could be at risk. The site says that in Hidalgo County 10,340 people are behind on rent and subject to eviction. Of those .65% have pets. households with pets average 2.2 pets per household which equals 14,786.2 pets who may become homeless as a result of evictions. Up to 8 million pets will go into animal shelters across the nation, due to evictions.