Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edinburg, TX

Foster Homes Urgently Needed for Pets Displaced by Eviction Crisis

By TBB
texasborderbusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburg, TX – Palm Valley Animal Society urgently needs fosters to temporarily care for pets whose families have been displaced by eviction. The coming eviction crisis will lead to as many as 14,786 pets entering Palm Valley Animal Society in the next 30-90 days calculated using the Human Animal Support Services (HASS). Humane Animal Support Services has developed a toolkit/calculation to help us identify how many pets could be at risk. The site says that in Hidalgo County 10,340 people are behind on rent and subject to eviction. Of those .65% have pets. households with pets average 2.2 pets per household which equals 14,786.2 pets who may become homeless as a result of evictions. Up to 8 million pets will go into animal shelters across the nation, due to evictions.

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
City
Edinburg, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Edinburg, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Palm Valley, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Homes#Foster Parents#Hass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...

Comments / 0

Community Policy