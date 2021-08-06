Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sammamish, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines, Bellevue & Sammamish

Posted by 
White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4MQe_0bK0cKdT00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in Tacoma, Shoreline and Seattle.

The first Open House is quietly perched at the top of a private drive, high above the Normandy Park Cove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkhpd_0bK0cKdT00

This spacious, custom built mid-century home has sweeping territorial views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island.

Entertainers dream with vaulted ceilings and open kitchen/ dining / living areas.

Enjoy the conversation pit by the wood fireplace on cold winter days.

Enjoy the large deck for parties or simply enjoying the views.

Large primary suite with sitting area and a workout area.

Lower level has recreation room and 2 more large sized bedrooms with updated 3/4 bathroom.

HUGE double garage.

Parking for boat, RV or multiple cars.

Lot A Beach Rights.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 17201 Sylvester Road SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $950,000
  • MLS Number: 1818606
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year Built: 1966
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • Bath Off Master
  • Built-In Vacuum
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • Security System
  • Skylight(s)
  • Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyN6a_0bK0cKdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRLca_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uv52_0bK0cKdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnToZ_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MBFI_0bK0cKdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiUX4_0bK0cKdT00

MAP:

Next up is a Super Vibrant and Rare Offering in SeaTac:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOm7e_0bK0cKdT00

Plenty of Room to Roam in this Large Home on a Giant Parcel, it’s the Perfect Setting for Your New Address!

Come See this SeaTac Rambler on a Double Lot.

This Home is on a Private Road and Boasts Peaceful Living in the City.

Fully Fenced Courtyard Wired for Hot Tub.

Master Bedroom is Gorgeous Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Multiple Closets, Skylights and Separate Bath.

10 Minute Walk to the Dog Park and Crystal Springs Park.

Close to Everything, Including the Airport and Freeway.

Garage doors reveal a small shop space and the giant hangout space.

WHEN:

  • Friday, Aug. 6: 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 16425 48th Avenue S., SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $525,000
  • MLS Number: 1819797
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1964
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,848 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,875 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • Bath Off Master
  • Skylight(s)
  • Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nISBJ_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQndH_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CVa7_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lsvc_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZhgY_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su1W4_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnBVI_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukb9u_0bK0cKdT00

MAP:

Next is a lovely home in the desirable Huntington Park 55+ community in Des Moines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmaJq_0bK0cKdT00

Rare 3 bed 2 bath w/ bonus room and 2 car garage.

Enjoy the generous living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Master bedroom has 2 large closets.

HUGE deck overlooking walking trails w/ fully fenced yard.

Beautiful greenery out every window.

Freshly painted with brand new carpet.

A well kept, quiet community with gorgeous trees, pool, hot tub & walking paths.

Fitness classes & fun social events at the clubhouse.

Minutes from Des Moines Marina and restaurants.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 7: 2 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 24731 12th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $525,000
  • MLS Number: 1818081
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1972
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,840 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,188 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Hardwood
  • Laminate
  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • Dining Room
  • Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsrGB_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368bKF_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTzLF_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbtOO_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLInF_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yR9Yg_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJmvN_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPGec_0bK0cKdT00

MAP:

The next Open House has stunning views from The Summit, a coveted Bellevue neighborhood that will take your breath away:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfUT5_0bK0cKdT00

Rarely found rambler with light filled living space, offers large rooms & a highly functional floorplan.

2 beds/2.25 baths, view deck & finished flex room off of the garage.

Vaulted ceilings & walls of windows contribute to the incredible feel and flow of this beautiful 2,540 sq ft home.

Expansive kitchen, plenty of storage, oversized utility room & private patio.

Large 13,000+ sq ft lot with mature landscaping offers privacy & extra parking in addition to the 3 car garage.

Enjoy exclusive access to the community pool, tennis courts &clubhouse.

Close to shopping, freeways & Newcastle Golf Course.

Award-winning Bellevue School District.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 7: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 15278 SE 58th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,599,000
  • MLS Number: 1816852
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year Built: 1989
  • Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,188 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Hardwood
  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • Bath Off Master
  • Ceiling Fan(s)
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • Jetted Tub
  • Skylight(s)
  • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYkb5_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kHbr_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ax68k_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116uWO_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkPWR_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziRkb_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bo3AX_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150hXu_0bK0cKdT00

MAP:

The final Open House has the best of both worlds in Sammamish:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwhWQ_0bK0cKdT00

This beautiful .80 acre lot offers the most serene setting conveniently located near the heart of Sammamish & Town Center!

Nestled into this lush land is a 3,130 sq ft, 4 bedroom custom home.

Plenty of parking with room for the boat or RV plus a three car garage and a shed.

Vaulted ceilings, fresh paint and refinished hardwoods welcome you as you enter this inviting home.

Daylight basement is fully finished with an office, 3/4 bath and spacious bonus room!

Entertainment size deck is perfect for gathering with friends or enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the beauty of nature that surrounds you.

Escape the daily hustle and bustle as you travel the long paved driveway and settle into your own private oasis!

WHEN:

  • Sunday, Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 23410 SE 8th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,450,000
  • MLS Number: 1818910
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Year Built: 1993
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,130 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 35,032 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Hardwood
  • Laminate
  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • Bath Off Master
  • Ceiling Fan(s)
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • French Doors
  • High Tech Cabling
  • Security System
  • Skylight(s)
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kE1E_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F72eh_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGNkj_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322aB3_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgNDq_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFIvK_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0x3J_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7R51_0bK0cKdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSJ9Q_0bK0cKdT00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

White Center Blog

White Center Blog

101
Followers
221
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sammamish, WA
Bellevue, WA
Real Estate
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Business
Bellevue, WA
Business
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
City
Seattle, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Des Moines, WA
Business
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Berkshire Hathaway#Normandy#Bellevue Sammamish#Map#Hardwood Laminate Wall#Vaulted Ceilings#Courts Clubhouse#Dbl Pane#Sammamish Town Center#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Posted by
Reuters

Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the sentencing in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy