Using a leaf blower? Remember to check the air quality in Sacramento first

When the air quality is unhealthy in Sacramento, the City prohibits the use of any leaf blowers (electric or gas) to avoid contributing to harmful particles in the air. The Sacramento City Council last year approved an ordinance that prohibits the use of all portable blowers when the air quality index (AQI) is at or above 101. The code is applicable to businesses and residential homeowners who use portable blowers to clear areas of debris such as dirt and leaves.