Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Southern Idaho Lightning Storms Pose More Than Just A Fire Risk

By Greg Jannetta
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Twin Falls area has seen its share of lightning and thunder in recent days. We stood out in our front yard Thursday evening and marveled at a storm cell that appeared to be hovering over the city of Kimberly. Lightning has been the cause of a number of wildfires...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberly, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Southern Idaho#Extreme Weather#The Idaho Fire Map#The Twin Falls#Idahoans#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Perfect New Nicknames For 11 Southern Idaho Cities

It never fails, and it isn't just here in Idaho, that when you tell someone the name of a city they will immediately reference something they think they know about that city. Sometimes, by default we actually say the name of a city and then reference something about it so outsiders know what we are talking about. It makes sense since every city has a name and something special about it. Except for Chubbuck, nothing special there. Actually, Chubbuck brings us to the point of this story: if you couldn't call the city by its name and had to use a catchphrase or nickname, what would it be?
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitoes in Twin Falls and Gooding Counties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Mosquitoes trapped in Twin Falls and Gooding counties have tested positive for West Nile virus. South Central Public Health announced the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District recently tested mosquitoes from both counties that were carrying West Nile, a virus that can make people sick.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

DANGER ALERT: Is This Poison Ivy on the Idaho Trail in Box Canyon?

I'm not a mountain-man or a botanist. You could show me a line of leaves and I'd be able to identify a maple leaf, and that's probably it. On a recent hike down to Box Canyon we were told to watch out for Poison Ivy. I looked up pictures of the plant before our hike and then when we got down there, everything looked the same to me. So I took pictures and am hoping that you can help identify if any of these plants are dangerous.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

There is a Shockingly Huge Number of Shipwrecks Hiding In Idaho’s Lakes

Idaho is one of sixteen landlocked states, so it's one of the last places you'd expect to find eerie shipwrecks hidden beneath the water. While Idaho may not border the sea, the Digital Atlas of Idaho put together by Idaho State University reveals that the it's home to over 2,000 named lakes. At 26 miles long, Lake Coeur d'Alene is the second largest lake in Northern Idaho. With million dollar homes and the luxury Coeur d'Alene Resort scattered along its 135 miles of shoreline, it's not uncommon to see jet skis, ski boats and pontoons zipping across the water during the summer months.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

A couple of months ago I wrote a story about a movie being filmed near Fairfield. The home of a friend has been used for the filming of some scenes. He knows a bit about cinema because he has another friend in the movie business. A guy named Bruce Willis, who is slightly better known than your local talk radio host. The weather along the Camas Prairie is a unique micro-climate. While it was hot in the Magic Valley on the day of filming, the crew working in Fairfield on that particular morning dressed in winter clothing!
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Investigation Ongoing Into Twin Falls County Service Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has informed federal investigators and is working with specialists to determine the source of a disruption in their internet and phone systems. The Twin Falls County Commission said in a brief update late Monday that federal law enforcement had been notified while the county is working with third-party forensic specialists to "evaluate the nature and scope of this event."
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Algal Bloom Prompts Health Advisory for Salmon Falls and Magic Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Local health authorities have issued a health advisory for two reservoirs in the Magic Valley for toxic algal blooms. The South Central Public Health District announced water tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for Salmon Falls Reservoir and Magic Reservoir show their are currently unhealthy toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs). “It’s important to keep family and pets away from the water when there is a harmful algal bloom because the toxin released can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate other areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in the announcement.
AnimalsPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Like a Shaggy Truck, Yellowstone Bison Blocks Traffic

I didn’t know bison were dangerous until I was in my early 30s. A herd of them were blocking an Interstate when a local Sheriff told me how often people are killed trying to commune with the animals. They’re like big, shaggy trucks. My naïveté may have been caused by seeing them in zoos and because I grew up watching a football team where some guys in a bison costume wandered the sidelines. Knowing the fan base, they were likely drunk. Who else would dress in a hot costume and share space with someone else?
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Minidoka Repairs Continue; This Twin Falls’ Road Should Be Next

Over the past couple of weeks, many of you that travel daily past Minidoka Street in Twin Falls have probably noticed the roadway gravel and cones lining the street next to the Depot Grill. I thought at first the popular restaurant was just getting some much needed curb improvements, but the more I drive in the area, the more it looks like the project is bigger than that.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho And California Combined Have More Than 30 Active Wildfires

The first thing many of you probably noticed when you walked out your front door Friday morning, was just how weird the conditions were outside. The combination of smoke from the west, and close to 10 active wildfires in central and southern Idaho, have created a sort of thick, hazy layer of smog.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls County Services Down Due to Internet Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County government services are experiencing a disruption due to an internet outage. Twin Falls County announced Sunday it was experiencing technical difficulties with the internet services resulting in data and communication systems being down. It appears most if not all county services are impacted by the outage, many of the office phone lines may not work. County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said most walk-in services are available with some exceptions, the County Clerk cannot issue a marriage license at this time. The driver's license and motor vehicle is still open and able to help people, however their phone line may not be working. Johnson said the courts are running with limited services and anyone who had a court date set for today should talk to their legal council. He also said emergency services are not impacted by the internet outage, however any business with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office may be limited or unavailable. No word on when the system may be fixed.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Crews Fighting Fire Near Existing Blaze West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters are working on fire lines on a fire that started at around midnight Thursday just several miles from an existing fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Bruneau Fire is estimated at about 5,000 acres and is...
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Crews Working on Lightning Caused Fire West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a lightning caused fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Clover Creek Fire near Wintercamp Butte is estimated at roughly 1,100 acres and could be contained by mid-day Thursday. Heavy bulldozers were able to create lines on either side of the blaze late Wednesday night.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

81-year-old Woman Survives Night in Caribou County Backcountry

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old woman who got separated from her family while picking huckleberries Wednesday and spent the night alone was found safe the next day by a helicopter pilot in eastern Idaho. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Janet Anderson was reported missing by her family after they had gotten separated in an area 17 miles south of Soda Springs.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Crews Work to Contain Fire Near Hailey

UPDATE (7/6, 10am): The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has lowered the pre-evacuation alert level down to Level 1 notification for those living in the Old Cutter and Quigley Road area; Level 1 means people should be aware of the possible danger and watch for information regarding evacuations. Those living in the Deerfield and Lower Cutters area are no longer under pre-evacuation notice.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Confusing: This Strange Old ‘Twin Falls Idaho’ Movie Is Not About Twin Falls, Idaho

I'm starting to feel like Idaho is either a joke to the rest of the world or some kind of great mystery that calls for recognition from all the most remote places in the world. Earlier this week I found a few bands with the name 'Idaho', but they had nothing to do with the state of Idaho. Just random groups chose Idaho for their name. Now I find out there's a movie titled 'Twin Falls Idaho' and guess what: it has nothing to do with Twin Falls, Idaho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy