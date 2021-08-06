Cancel
NHL

Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Re-ups with team

 5 days ago

McNiven agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. With Carey Price (knee) and Jake Allen both under contract, McNiven's chances of appearing in an NHL game this season are pretty slim. The youngster figures to split time in the crease at the AHL level with Cayden Primeau as the duo tries to convince team brass to keep them around long term.

Carey Price
Cayden Primeau
Elliotte Friedman
#Montreal
