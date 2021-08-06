Cancel
Belpre, OH

Obituary: Anna Belle Barickman

By Guest
WTAP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Belle Barickman of Belpre, died on August 1st, 2021, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio. Anna Belle was born in Belpre, OH on July 21st, 1930, to the late John and Cora Robinson Stone. She graduated from Belpre High School in 1948 and worked for Local Finances Co. of Parkersburg before starting her family. She was a busy homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting and church activities. Raising her 4 boys was her proudest accomplishment. She was a lifelong member of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching children’s classes and Bible school. She was also active in the Women’s Missionary Society.

