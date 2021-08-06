Cancel
They're baack. New 'Stranger Things' trailer reveals when Season 4 lands on Netflix

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix released a brief teaser trailer Friday for the fourth season of its hit fantasy series starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown. The 30-second preview reveals that the Emmy-winning drama will return to the streaming platform in 2022 — and not much else. "Something's coming,"...

