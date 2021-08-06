They're baack. New 'Stranger Things' trailer reveals when Season 4 lands on Netflix

When it comes to making films, Mike Flanagan is as rare a talent as they come, and well on his way to becoming the King of Horror. His imagination is wild, enough to instill fear and anticipation in equal measure. A triple threat, he is credited for creating his films from the ground up, seeing them through writing, directing, and editing. Some of his greatest works that he’s singlehandedly worked on include 2011’s Absentia, 2013’s Oculus, and his 2019 film Doctor Sleep, to mention a few. A lot of Flanagan’s work is influenced by writer Stephen King. In an on-set interview during the making of Doctor Sleep, he had nothing but words of admiration to say to the author’s book that got him started:”…I was way too young to read it, I think…but, boy did I read it. And it completely changed the way I looked at the world. It terrified me in a way that in fifth grade I’d never been scared, but also made me feel empowered.”