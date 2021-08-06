Cancel
Idaho State

Southern Idaho Lightning Storms Pose More Than Just A Fire Risk

By Greg Jannetta
 5 days ago
The Twin Falls area has seen its share of lightning and thunder in recent days. We stood out in our front yard Thursday evening and marveled at a storm cell that appeared to be hovering over the city of Kimberly. Lightning has been the cause of a number of wildfires...

