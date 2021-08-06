Church, State, and ‘Taking Back’ Santa Barbara

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. The video begins with Rob Dayton introducing himself to the Believer’s Edge congregation as the City of Santa Barbara’s senior transportation planner and a founding member of their all-male Christian ministry. It’s 2014 and the group, operating with a self-described “calling and destiny” to “influence” local government, businesses, media, and education, had accomplished much to be proud of in its seven years of service, Dayton says.