Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Church, State, and ‘Taking Back’ Santa Barbara

By Tyler Hayden
Santa Barbara Edhat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. The video begins with Rob Dayton introducing himself to the Believer’s Edge congregation as the City of Santa Barbara’s senior transportation planner and a founding member of their all-male Christian ministry. It’s 2014 and the group, operating with a self-described “calling and destiny” to “influence” local government, businesses, media, and education, had accomplished much to be proud of in its seven years of service, Dayton says.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Church Of Christ#Volunteers#State#Public Works#Muslims#Christians#City Council#Human Resources#City Hall#Calvary Chapel#Paseo Nuevo#Lights On#County Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy