Is Tom Hanks feuding with Priscilla Presley? One report says she won’t leave him alone as he films the biopic Elvis. Gossip Cop investigates this rather alarming story. According to New Idea, Hanks is at his wit’s end with Presley. She’s reportedly been blowing his phone up all day every day since shooting began on Elvis. A source says, “Tom knows it was a big deal for Priscilla to get behind this project, so it’s important that she’s happy, but he’s talking to her more than Rita Wilson these days.”