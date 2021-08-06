New possibilities emerging of boosting exports: PM Modi

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Noting that the bill to nullify retrospective taxation shows the commitment of the government and consistency in policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that new possibilities for expanding India's exports are increasing in a world that is witnessing increased physical, technological and financial connectivity.

