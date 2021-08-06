Cancel
Bell County, TX

Bell County judge halves bond of man held in county jail for more than 4 years

By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bell County judge earlier this week reduced the bond that had been set for a man jailed for more than four years while awaiting trial on an aggravated kidnapping charge. Derrick Lamont Bailey, 29, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 9, 2017, after police said he pulled a gun on a father who was trying to keep his daughter from being kidnapped from a Harker Heights movie theater in 2016.

