Dierks Bentley is out with a new single. The singer just dropped the tune “Beers On Me,” with special guests Breland and HARDY. “HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, ‘I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,’” Dierks shares. “After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me.’”