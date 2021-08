The long-promised Stride story mode and Quest multiplayer are still in the works, but they’ll arrive after this week’s Quest launch. While Stride’s standalone launch won’t be completely identical to the Early Access PC VR version (there will be new features in some modes, but they’re being kept under wraps for now), the three core game types are still in place. That’s the Endless Mode for never-ending free running, Arena Mode for a more objective-driven game type, and Time Run for a race against the clock.