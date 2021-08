When Prince died, in 2016, he left a trove of records behind. Every artist creates music that never sees the light of day, likely because it isn’t finished or because it isn’t up to a certain standard, but Prince would abandon seemingly anything—completed things, interesting things, good things—on a whim. He kept his cache of unreleased music locked in a vault beneath his Paisley Park complex in a suburb of Minneapolis. (The vault was a legend for years, until its existence was confirmed after Prince’s death.) In one story, the saxophonist Eric Leeds revealed that he had sequenced an entire album for Prince that was “the greatest thing in the world in Prince’s mind” for about three days. Then Prince got bored and shelved it. The vault is what remains of those myriad terminated sessions—remnants of the productive and exacting habits of a persnickety genius.