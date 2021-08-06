Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson Made the 'Hail Mary' Pass Famous

By Phil Sheridan
HISTORY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson heads for the end zone after his controversial Hail Mary catch against Minnesota in 1975. / Shutterstock. In 1975, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach popularized the term "Hail Mary" to describe his miracle, winning touchdown pass to fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson in a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hail Mary thus became ingrained in the American sports lexicon, but the term was used decades earlier.

www.history.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Layden
Person
Paul Krause
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Pro Football Hall#The Minnesota Vikings#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Associated Press#Georgetown#The Catholic Church#The U S Naval Academy#Catholic#Cowboys#Miami News#Boston College#The University Of Miami#Green Bay Packers#Hail Marys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Mike McCarthy 'didn't impress me last year,' says Cowboys legend Drew Pearson

The Dallas Cowboys' hopes of a championship in 2020 were dashed when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. But the absence of Prescott shouldn't have excused poor effort from players, according to franchise legend Drew Pearson. The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes the Cowboys underperformed, and he wasn't too satisfied with how first-year head coach Mike McCarthy handled business.
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Drew Pearson: 'The Wait is Over!'

Drew Pearson, the Dallas Cowboys’ legendary wide receiver and, as he is happy to tell anyone who will listen the "Original No. 88,” could not hide his excitement over finally entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame after waiting for over 30 years. “The wait is over! How about that!...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reportedly Injured At Practice Today

The Dallas Cowboys could be a bit shorthanded at tight end when they face the Arizona Cardinals this Friday night. According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered an ankle injury during practice this Wednesday. The injury isn’t expected to be severe. “Cowboys TE Dalton...
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLDallas News

More often than not, Drew Pearson answered the Cowboys’ prayers

Editor’s note: The following story is included in Legends of the Hall, a premium magazine for our home delivery members. To subscribe to The Dallas Morning News, click here. Drew Pearson sits in a coffee shop and talks about his greatness. He’s wearing a white baseball cap, dark colored sweat suit, a Super Bowl ring on his right hand and a silver chain around his neck.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson on Hall of Fame speech: 'You know I'm going to cry'

Drew Pearson has never been shy about showing his emotion. Whether he was chucking the legendary “Hail Mary” ball into the parking lot in Minneapolis in 1975, turning the announcement of a second-round draft pick into a goosebump-raising motivational speech in 2017, breaking down on-camera upon not being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, or breaking down (again) upon finally getting the call to Canton in February of this year, the Cowboys great has always worn his heart on his sleeve.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Honor Of A Lifetime For Drew Pearson

Football, much like life, is about what you're doing when no one is watching. Well, maybe it's okay if one other person watches, especially if that other person is Roger Staubach. There were 49 wide receivers taken in the 1973 NFL Draft. None of them were named Drew Pearson. None...
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Drew Pearson, original No. 88 for Dallas Cowboys, finally attains football immortality

Drew Pearson, the original 88 and the man who is the foundation of Dallas Cowboys’ legacy of greatness at the receiver position, has finally achieved football immortality. Pearson officially took his rightful place among the legends of the game Sunday when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy