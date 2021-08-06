How Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson Made the 'Hail Mary' Pass Famous
Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson heads for the end zone after his controversial Hail Mary catch against Minnesota in 1975. / Shutterstock. In 1975, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach popularized the term "Hail Mary" to describe his miracle, winning touchdown pass to fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson in a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hail Mary thus became ingrained in the American sports lexicon, but the term was used decades earlier.www.history.com
