Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wants a trade, but head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think it’s impossible for the two sides to find a way to continue working together. Howard issued a statement on Tuesday he reported to training camp to avoid being fined and that the Dolphins have “refused everything we proposed” to adjust his current contract in ways that reflect the production that Howard has provided the team. Howard said he does not feel “valued or respected” by the team and wants out as a result.