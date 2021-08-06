Region's COVID-19 cases rise by 85% over last week

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s steep rise of new COVID-19 cases continued this week, jumping by 85%.

Area counties combined for 174 new cases between July 31-Aug. 6, compared to 94 during the previous week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Going further back, cases this week were 500% higher than the weekly case total from about a month ago.

Spread among mostly unvaccinated Minnesotans is driving the recent uptick. COVID-19’s more contagious delta variant accounts for most of the new cases.

Blue Earth County’s 42 new cases were the most in the region this week. The cases pushed the county into “substantial” levels of transmission in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.

Residents in counties within the substantial to high ranges are encouraged to wear face coverings indoors. All counties in south-central Minnesota except Nicollet and Brown now have high enough transmission levels to prompt the recommendation.

Waseca County, which has less than one-third as many residents as Blue Earth County, nearly had as many new cases this week. The county had 38 new cases, up from 10 during the previous week.

All nine counties in the region had an uptick in new cases this week. Watonwan County went from having one new case last week to 12 this week.

As for new cases confirmed Friday, area counties had:

• Waseca County — 8

• Le Sueur County — 7

• Blue Earth County — 6

• Faribault County — 3

• Brown County — 2

• Sibley County — 2

• Nicollet County — 1

• Watonwan County — 1

Minnesota had six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Friday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,694.

On vaccine progress, about 59.5% of eligible residents in south-central Minnesota have at least one dose. About 67.9% of eligible residents statewide have at least one dose.

Area counties range in vaccination rates from 66.9% of eligible residents in Nicollet County to 52.6% in Sibley County.