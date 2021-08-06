Cancel
Movies

Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda nails cuteness as a musical critter in ‘Vivo’

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning time: 95 minutes. Rated PG (some thematic elements and mild action.) On Netflix. Remember when Ryan Seacrest was suddenly on our TVs in the afternoon and prime time, while also hosting a radio show and a podcast and ringing in New Year’s Eve — sometimes all in one day?

Moviestvinsider.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho to Star in Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister. Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, the untitled film is produced by Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle...
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Gloria Estefan Help Make Delightful Pic Reach Animated Heights

It is turning out to be quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. His Tony-winning In the Heights hit movie screens, his Hamilton has 12 Emmy nominations including one for him, his directorial effort Tick Tick…Boom is about to take off on the fall festival circuit, and he has two animated films including the fall release: Encanto for Disney and the August 6 Netflix release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo, for which he not only wrote all the songs but also voices the title role of the lovable kinkajou. If this delightful Latin-flavored toon was his only project, I still would say this has been a very good year for the prodigious artist.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Miranda Veil’ Review

Stars: Zach Steffey, Annabel Barrett, Vida Ghaffari, Olivia Blue, Kelton Jones | Written and Directed by Levin Garbisch. Horror movies with a female name in the title seem to be common and even more so if you add a low budget. But Miranda Veil seemed some what original because it didn’t include ‘The Curse of…’ or ‘The Exorcism of…’ before the female name. It also has a really intriguing synopsis.
MoviesCartoon Brew

‘Vivo’ Review: Sony’s Likeable Musical Adventure Is A Visual Symphony

You wait an age for a Latin-flavored animated film with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, then two come along at once. Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo has arrived first, via Netflix (as several of the studio’s films have done recently); Disney’s Encanto will follow later in the year. Only the first act...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Vivo’ review: A pleasant, if conventional, musical comedy should satisfy families

While Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on his chance to EGOT five years ago (after Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” lost Best Original Song to La La Land’s “City of Stars”), the award-winning multi-hyphenate is back with a vengeance in 2021, pinning his hopes on three big Oscar bets. Earlier this summer, we saw the release of the film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, which he produced, and in addition to this auspicious contender, Miranda wrote an array of original songs for two upcoming animated films – Sony’s Vivo (now being distributed by Netflix) and Disney’s Encanto. Though we have to wait until Thanksgiving to see what he has in store with the latter, Vivo is poised to premiere on Netflix in just a week, with Miranda not only providing the music but simultaneously voicing the title role as well. Unfortunately, Vivo’s straightforward and standard story does sap the film of a bit of its splendor, but it’s a pleasing picture nonetheless, and one that should satisfy younger audiences most of all, who are likely to be swept up in Miranda’s supremely catchy songwriting.
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Vivo’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A Singing Honey Bear On A Mission Of Love

Need a catchy tune? Just call Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton and In the Heights creator is back on the screen, this time as you’ve never seen him before, in Netflix’s animated Vivo. The film stars Miranda as a kinkajou, which may sound like a giant Japanese monster, but is actually a mammal referred to as a “honey bear.”
MoviesPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a talking, singing kinkajou on a mission

Netflix and Sony Animation’s newest animated film is a musical, magical adventure following a talking kinkajou named Vivo (voiced by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda), who journeys from Havana to Miami to deliver a love letter (in song form!) from his owner Andrés (Juan De Marcos) to singer Marta (Gloria Estefan).
TV & VideosDecider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix’s ‘Vivo’

If you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.
TV & VideosPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vivo can’t escape the shadow of Hamilton, even with astounding animation

Netflix’s animated adventure Vivo has a weird origin story. Lin-Manuel Miranda originally pitched the movie to DreamWorks in 2010, before his Hamilton days. The project ended up at Sony Animation, where it was fast-tracked and fine-tuned with High School Musical screenwriter Peter Barsocchini. Slated for a 2020 theatrical release, Vivo was eventually shifted to 2021, then sold off to Netflix, where it’s finally available to stream.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Vivo’ Director Kirk DeMicco Details Making Lin-Manuel Miranda Animated Musical In ‘Behind The Screen’ Episode

Director Kirk DeMicco discusses new animated musical Vivo, featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen series. Vivo will be released Aug 6 on Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie follow Vivo, a kinkajou voiced by Miranda, who plays music in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés, voiced by Juan de Marcos González. But when tragedy strikes, Vivo realizes he must find his way to Miami to deliver a love song from Andres to the famous singer Marta Sandoval, voiced by Gloria Estefan. DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara...
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Listen to a New Lin-Manuel Miranda Original Song from Vivo, Performed by Gloria Estefan

Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
Moviessaportareport.com

‘In the Heights’ – a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical full of charm

Okay, as someone more into Wuthering Heights than Washington Heights, I’m hardly the target audience for “In the Heights,” the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-“Hamilton” 2008 Tony-winner. Still, it’s difficult to resist a picture that makes up in energy and charm what it lacks in depth and originality. Set...
Moviesthefocus.news

Who voices Vivo character Rosa? Netflix movie's cast explored

Animated film Vivo has been added to Netflix with audiences curious to know who is behind the film’s voice cast. We explore who the voice behind Vivo character Rosa is. Who is the actress behind Vivo’s Rosa character?. The story of Vivo follows a music-loving kinkajou named Vivo on a...

