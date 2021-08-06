Cancel
Badgers Football Brings In Three Through Transfer Portal

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Badgers football program may be a little pickier than some. Coach Paul Chryst and his staff are welcoming three players to Madison through the transfer portal – running back Chez Mellusi from Clemson, defensive end Isaac Townsend from Oregon, and outside linebacker Thomas Brunner from Northern Illinois. Other...

