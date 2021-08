Colin Cowherd: “There’s a story out today that the Sixers are engaging teams in talks for Ben Simmons. What I think they need is someone who is a ‘star’ in their role. I’ll throw this at you; if you gave me the number 7 pick and Andrew Wiggins from the Warriors you would get another shooter, it’s a very strong draft, and at the 7 pick you’re probably getting a starter or a first guy off a bench. Is that something that would interest you?”