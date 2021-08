Jones is listed as the Chiefs' starting left defensive end on the Chiefs' first depth chart, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. It was intimated earlier in the offseason that Jones would see more edge work in 2021, but the first depth chart release seems to suggest he's going to play primarily on the edge, with Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi listed as the defensive tackles. This could allow Jones to get after the quarterback a bit more in 2021, which would make him an even more intriguing IDP option.