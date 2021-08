Matthew Johnson is a neighborhood animator and one of the co-founders of the Neighboring Movement. His work is fueled by his love for his neighbors and his neighborhood. His work at the Neighboring Movement includes hosting the podcast, “The Neighbor Next Door”, creating content for the Good Neighbor Experiment Curriculum, and washing dishes. In addition to his work at the Neighboring Movement, Matthew is a spiritual director. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Friends University in the Christian Spiritual Formation Department. And he is the author of the recent book “Worship” which is part of the “Holy Living Series” from Abingdon Press.