Saints' Marquez Callaway: Pushes for increased role

Everyone in New Orleans is hoping to avoid cratering in the first season without Drew Brees as the franchise quarterback since 2005, but it's not looking promising at the moment. Not only are they locked in a weird saga with record-setting All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas -- who allegedly ignored their calls and waited six months to undergo ankle surgery that will now sideline him indefinitely -- but now they may also be without starting kicker Wil Lutz for quite some time. Lutz left practice early on Saturday with an apparent injury and was scheduled to undergo tests this week to determine if surgery is required to repair a potential core muscle injury.