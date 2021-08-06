Saints' Marquez Callaway: Pushes for increased role
Callaway has impressed through training camp thus far, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. Callaway, who's already in the Saints' return mix, could see his role in the offense expand early on this season, with top wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) expected to miss time. In the short term, Callaway and Deonte Harris figure to have added opportunities, with Tre'Quan Smith currently dealing with an unspecified injury. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Callaway caught 21 passes for 213 yards in 11 regular-season games as a rookie in 2020, and based on his strong training camp effort to date, he now looks like a player to watch as the summer progresses,.www.cbssports.com
