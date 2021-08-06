Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Marquez Callaway: Pushes for increased role

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Callaway has impressed through training camp thus far, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. Callaway, who's already in the Saints' return mix, could see his role in the offense expand early on this season, with top wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) expected to miss time. In the short term, Callaway and Deonte Harris figure to have added opportunities, with Tre'Quan Smith currently dealing with an unspecified injury. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Callaway caught 21 passes for 213 yards in 11 regular-season games as a rookie in 2020, and based on his strong training camp effort to date, he now looks like a player to watch as the summer progresses,.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Marquez Callaway officially makes switch to No. 1, Tommylee Lewis picks new jersey

12 was special but I gotta be me https://t.co/tHachqfKLs. — Marquez Callaway (@CallawayMarquez) July 31, 2021. So there’s that mystery solved: Marquez Callaway has formally changed his jersey number from No. 12, which he wore during his 2020 rookie season, to No. 1 — the same digit he wore in college at Tennessee, which is now available to him following NFL rules changes earlier this year. He’s in a good position to live up to the high expectations that come with such a bold choice.
NFLallfans.co

Marquez Callaway on teammate’s and personal growth | Saints Training Camp 2021

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway interview from Day 2 of Saints Training Camp 2021 on July 30, 2021. #Saints #NewOrleansSaints #NFL 🔔 Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2VDAItA ▶ For more Saints action: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/ ▶ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworleanssa… ▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Saints ▶ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saints ▶ Find us on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/saints ▶ Get the App: http://apps.yinzcam.com/nfl/no *** From New Orleans Saints.com *** 📰 Latest Saints News: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/news/ 📻 Latest Saints Audio: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/audio/ 📷 Latest Saints Photos: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/photos/ ************************************** 📅 New Orleans Saints Schedule: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/sche… 💪 New Orleans Saints Roster: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… 🏥 Weekly Injury Report https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… 📊 New Orleans Saints Stats: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… ⚜️ New Orleans Saints History: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team…
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Wil Lutz to undergo surgery that could sideline kicker for eight weeks or more, per report

Everyone in New Orleans is hoping to avoid cratering in the first season without Drew Brees as the franchise quarterback since 2005, but it's not looking promising at the moment. Not only are they locked in a weird saga with record-setting All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas -- who allegedly ignored their calls and waited six months to undergo ankle surgery that will now sideline him indefinitely -- but now they may also be without starting kicker Wil Lutz for quite some time. Lutz left practice early on Saturday with an apparent injury and was scheduled to undergo tests this week to determine if surgery is required to repair a potential core muscle injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLcrescentcitysports.com

Wil Lutz faces lengthy absence from surgery as Saints sign Brett Maher

Saints place kicker Wil Lutz is set to miss the start of the 2021 season, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported Monday. Lutz confirmed the news on his Twitter account. Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the issue after Monday’s practice. “It started out as a muscle strain and last week...
NFLFanSided

Chicago Bears should offer these trades for Michael Thomas

As the Chicago Bears continue through training camp, one particular thing has been positive to see from an offensive perspective: their wide receivers are bringing it. Once thought to be a potential distraction, Allen Robinson has shown up every single day and is putting in the work despite a contract situation that isn’t exactly ideal. Robinson is playing on the franchise tag, though, and will likely be elsewhere next season.
NFLYardbarker

Grant Delpit And Denzel Ward’s Health Updates

The Cleveland Browns had an exciting open practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. 40,000 fans showed up to see their team in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, the fans wanted to see all of the Browns stars and had questions about those...
NFLfantasypros.com

Cole Kmet expected to see increased role per Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy stated on Wednesday that he expects second-year tight end Cole Kmet to see an increased role this season. (Jeff Dickerson on Twitter ) Kmet caught 28 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns last year in his rookie season, but he wasn't that involved in the offense until late in the year. He should see more involvement this year without a doubt, but it might take Jimmy Graham not being on the roster for him to truly breakout.
NFLsportswar.com

NO Saints.......

Plays in a dome with a talented team and TB has left Chmpaville for whereever Gisele tells him he should be at.... NO could easily add 3-4years to his playing career.
NFLFanSided

New Orleans Saints: J.R. Sweezy can push Cesar Ruiz to be better

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL but the depth is a cause for concern. Who Dat Dish’s Darral Nail discussed this situation the other day and not long after his post was published, the Saints announced they signed NFL veteran J.R. Sweezy.
NFLWTAJ

Haskins pushing for backup role

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — One of the developments of Steelers camp has been the quarterback battle building behind Ben Roethlisberger. In one corner, the incumbent fourth year man Mason Rudolph, versus the former first rounder Dwyane Haskins, who’s trying to hit the reset button on his career. “He’s grown by leaps...
NFLaudacy.com

In new role as Saints coach, Zach Strief 'has seen the whole process,' Payton says

Zach Strief is only in his first season as a Saints assistant coach, but he's been around about as long as anyone. Strief played for the Saints his entire career, spanning from 2006-'17. After retiring he spent three years as the Voice of the Saints on WWL Radio before becoming an assistant offensive line coach for his former team.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Could see increased red-zone role

Smith had two touchdowns in practice Wedneday and his role in the red zone looks to expand this season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Kyle Rudolph left in free agency in the offseason, which gives Smith an opportunity for a larger role. While head coach Mike Zimmer said earlier in the summer that Smith's role may stay the same and Tyler Conklin may be the one who gets a bigger boost in opportunity as the second tight end, it's possible that Smith takes over the red-zone role that Rudolph thrived in with 15 touchdowns between 2016 and 2017. However, Rudolph was 6-foot-6 and Smith is 6-foot-2, so the latter may not have the same efficiency. Smith's usage will be something to monitor in the preseason as he is well positioned for a Year 3 breakout in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy