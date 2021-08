Crawford (oblique) was activated from the injured list as expected Thursday and will bat sixth and play shortstop against the Dodgers. Crawford didn't wind up needing more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list while he dealt with a mild oblique strain. Prior to suffering the injury, he was in the midst of a career year. He'd never even crossed the .800 OPS mark in his first 10 big-league seasons but owns a .909 OPS thus far this season.