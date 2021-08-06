Cancel
Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Carted off at practice

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Smith (lower body) was carted off the practice field Friday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Smith suffered an apparent lower body injury when he and teammate Mark Andrews got entangled during a rep. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Smith was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The veteran cornerback has a lengthy injury history, having dealt with back, hip, knee, ankle, groin and shoulder issues in 2020 alone.

